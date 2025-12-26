Alexander Lanoszka
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A New Edited Volume
‘International Politics and the Russo-Ukrainian War: Concepts in Conflict,' co-edited with Jonathan Paquin.
Feb 11
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Alexander Lanoszka
3
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January 2026
Canadian Insurgency as Speculative Fiction
Talk of guerrilla warfare understates how far-fetched and dangerous it is.
Jan 26
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Alexander Lanoszka
4
3
2
The Noise about Greenland
The annexationist presidential discourse is corrosive, but it will likely remain just that.
Jan 11
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Alexander Lanoszka
30
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8
Against Impact+
I am not a fan of the federal government's initiative to recruit international researchers.
Jan 5
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Alexander Lanoszka
2
2
December 2025
Reviewing 2025, Anticipating 2026
A look back on a year that made everyone uneasy.
Dec 26, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
2
1
Permanent Forward Basing in Latvia
Canada contemplates a major change to its military commitment to the Baltic country.
Dec 23, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
4
3
Same Posture, Less Influence?
Unsurprisingly, the Trump administration's plans for Europe and NATO are confusing.
Dec 7, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
2
1
November 2025
NATO and the Russia-China Partnership
Remarks from a recent Carleton University panel.
Nov 27, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
6
4
On Trump's Peace Plan
It could be much, much better for Ukraine, but it could also be worse.
Nov 21, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
10
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3
Canada's F-35 Saga
The fourth sequel is usually the worst.
Nov 19, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
Quick Thoughts on Budget 2025 and Canadian Defence
So much money and yet so little detail.
Nov 5, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
3
June 2025
Security Guarantees for Ukraine
Remarks from a recent NATO Association of Canada conference in Toronto.
Jun 2, 2025
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Alexander Lanoszka
4
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© 2026 Alexander Lanoszka
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