Alexander Lanoszka

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alessandro's avatar
Alessandro
Jan 11

I may agree with most of what you wrote, but one question remains unanswered: why even bring up something like annexing Greenland after Maduro’s kidnapping in the public discourse?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Lanoszka · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture