Though U.S. President Donald Trump has long signaled his interest in acquiring the self-governing territory that Denmark controls, fears that he may indeed make a move on it have ratcheted up in recent days. After all, the Trump administration appeared emboldened after its operationally brilliant but strategically and legally dubious move to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. White House advisers admitted that military force was an option for taking Greenland, with Trump himself saying that ownership of it was a matter of “national security priority.” He even intimated that he might have to resolve the dispute “the hard way.”

Long gone are the summer days of tacos, upon us is the true winter of our discontent.

Greenland: a field of dreams where if you don’t build it they will come.

I have so far resisted talking about Greenland and the threat of its annexation on the part of the United States. For reasons that some might call naive, I did not take seriously this prospect. The United States already enjoys significant access to Greenland thanks to its 1951 agreement with Denmark. The prospect of a Russian, let alone a Chinese, take-over is non-existent. If Trump wanted even more control, then he could renegotiate existing deals, with U.S. foreign direct investment being an effective substitute for direct territorial possession. Nevertheless, we have seen too many instances in the last twelve years where what seems irrational for one person might seem worth doing for another. Big bad things can still happen, whatever their forecasted strategic costs.

That said, I remain skeptical. If I were to assign probabilities, to be sure, then I would not dismiss the possibility of a forcible annexation. There is a small chance that it can happen. However, from my own perspective, there is a much bigger chance that it would not happen for reasons that get insufficient attention in much of the public discourse. The first reason relates to U.S. domestic politics. The second reason stems from what we can gather from the literature on territorial annexation.

U.S. Domestic Politics as a Constraint

The standard narrative of the Trump administration is that it can pretty much do whatever it wants because it is a unified force when everyone else is either disunited or supine. Yet the last week alone pours some cold Arctic water on this idea.

The first is that territorial annexation requires an act of Congress, and Congress seems decidedly uninterested in indulging Trump’s Greenlander dreams. Soon after news articles quoted White House officials (read: Stephen Miller) about the possibility of a military option against Greenland, key lawmakers moved quickly to shut down the idea. Prominent among them are Republican House Leader Mike Johnson and Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). Though generally approving of the Trump administration, Tillis went so far as to say that “the amateurs who said it was a good idea [to annex Greenland] should lose their jobs.” Tillis later added that “[e]ither Stephen Miller needs to get into a lane where he knows what he’s talking about, or get out of his job.” Senate Majority Leader John Thune declared also that he would not support it either, saying that “not under serious consideration.” The Democrats could very well walk away from otherwise promising negotiations to avert another shutdown if Trump were to pursue such a policy. And if you think lawmakers would invoke cloture to end debate on the topic, then bear in mind that doing so requires two-thirds of Senators present I do not think it is a coincidence that Trump found himself reaffirming U.S. support for NATO (in his own way) upon such uproar.

As one friend of mine observed, Trump himself is testing the very idea that Trump alone can hold together his party by way of his (charismatic) authority. Congressional Republicans are likely growing nervous about their electoral prospects this autumn. Trump is underwater in his ratings, and the slim Republican majority in the House narrowed this past week alone with Marjorie Taylor Greene resigning her seat and the sudden passing of Representative Doug LaMalfa. Think I am being the eternal optimist? In several Congressional votes held since the new session started, several GOP lawmakers defected from Trump, predictably incurring his wrath. I suspect why Trump has probably not dumped Director of National Intelligence (a.k.a. Do Not Invite) Tulsi Gabbard is because his team realizes that the Senate confirmation process might no longer be so easy one year into his second presidential term. People who should be fired may very well remain in their posts whatever their shortcomings, which could lock the administration in a vicious cycle of bad governance.

Those quick to dismiss the importance of Congress and acts thereof in the Trumpist era should bear in mind that the Trump administration has not even attempted to change the primary name of the Department of Defense. It understands that it does not have the votes. As such, the ‘Department of War’ is but the secondary official name of DOD. If the Trump administration cannot even go about something like a primary name change, then what are the prospects for it mounting a territorial annexation?

A Clumsy Process Misaligned with the Practice of Territorial Annexation

Many experts have taken seriously Trump’s annexationist rhetoric. Yet if we consider the available knowledge on how countries go about territorial annexation, then we see that the Trump administration’s process is glaringly out of whack with the empirical record.

Most territorial disputes involve very small parcels of land, not the large swathes of territory implied in talk of Canada becoming a ‘fifty-first state’ or Greenland being absorbed becoming a U.S. territory like, say, the Danish West Indies before they became a part of the U.S. Virgin Islands. The disputes that Trump instigated are unusual in their scope and reasoning. As one recent review of the international relations literature summarized, “contrary to naive expectations, disputed territories often hold minimal economic or military value.” Trump’s claims also lack much of a historical basis, at least not a vivid one that has long captured people’s imaginations. That matters because history can legitimate a claim to international and domestic audiences. We are not talking about a multi-generational problem of the sort that we see between India and Pakistan. If Trump had not won in November 2024, or if he somehow lost to Nikki Haley in the 2024 Republican presidential primaries, then we would not be having this conversation at all. There is no constituency here that has nursed territorial grievances or ambitions for long. Public opinion polls indicate a lack of support for the Trump administration’s own vision for the western hemisphere. The U.S. military has shown little keenness in acting the aggressor towards Greenland, and so any move might prompt resignations among its senior leaders.

More to the point, the best way to seize territory is taking it rather than talking about it. I do not doubt the military ease in which a dedicated Trump administration could seize Greenland. Yet the best available studies on territorial annexation emphasize the fait accompli, a ‘smash-and-grab’ strategy that involves shooting first and asking questions later. Instead, the Trump administration has stumbled into a coercive bargaining process with Denmark and, by the extension, the rest of NATO over the status of Greenland.

Getting into such a negotiation could itself be suggestive of weakness and lack of resolve. As Dan Altman wrote in his excellent study of territorial faits accomplis:

“… the decision to attempt coercion rather than impose a fait accompli may screen out the most resolute challengers, crippling the credibility of subsequent coercive threats. If the threat is sincere, why did the challenger not simply take the territory at the outset? The absence of a fait accompli may function as an implicit signal of weakness that supersedes ensuing signals of resolve. In Crimea, suppose that Russia believed Ukraine would interpret the decision to demand Crimea rather than seize it as a sign of low resolve. If so, Russia had no reason to make a coercive threat that it expected would fail.”

Altman offers other reasons for why an annexing state might eschew coercion. One is that the aggressor believes that an ultimatum would be inadequate for conveying its willingness to attempt a territorial seizure. Another explanation is that it wants to enjoy the element of surprise; coercion would simply tip their hand and give time for the defender to prepare, perhaps by reinforcing its own defensive positions, by rallying the support of an international coalition, or both. Yet another explanation is that the aggressor anticipates that coercive bargaining could lead the target to call its bluff, and so the fait accompli side-steps this problem.

The spectacular success that marked Maduro’s capture has arguably enhanced the credibility of Trump administration’s threat-making in a way that could compensate. And so, unnerved by the signals coming from the White House, Denmark has taken measures to consolidate its position in Greenland. Indeed, the fundamental problem with pursuing a ‘might makes right’ foreign policy is that everyone else will come to expect the worse from you and prepare themselves accordingly, thereby raising the cost of using force with each subsequent iteration.

Still, the fundamental issue remains: the Trump administration’s process for going about territorial revisionism, however sincere, is misaligned with the empirical record. Rare events are not impossible events, to be sure. But in going about such messy and protracted bargaining, the Trump administration has to consider new factors that it might not have had to address before—for example, Congress declaring its lack of appetite and the backlash against Stephen Miller’s dallying in foreign policy—thereby negating at the very least whatever credibility gains that Maduro’s capture might have generated.

Final Thoughts

Do not get me wrong: just the talk of annexing other peoples’ lands is corrosive to norms of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Among friends it can destroy trust and create resentment. It smacks of imperial hubris and gives succor to those adversaries that have the genuine intent to use military force in revising international boundaries and subverting foreign societies. After all, the Trump administration would not want to see Chinese leaders speaking of Taiwan this way. Talk is not cheap; it is expensive.

A move on Greenland would be devastating to NATO, but it would also be devastating to Trump’s presidency. It is entering into its lame duck phase, and its foreign policy attention will be split across many fronts and issue-areas, especially given the current turmoil in Iran, the potential for turmoil in Venezuela, the Russo-Ukrainian War, and the impending CUSMA review. The Trump administration already has its hands full. Flooding the zone only works if the zone does not end up flooding you back. The strategic fall-out that a hostile takeover of Greenland would occasion will be massive and difficult to predict for an executive leader who is starting to feel more and more pushback from his own party.

That is not to say that the status quo would hold. Denmark, Greenland, and the United States could very well obtain a new deal that enhances U.S. access to it even more. The problem is that Trump probably could have gotten the same deal already without all the shenanigans and toxicity that has characterized his approach to date.

The United States is, and will be, worse off regardless how this ends.